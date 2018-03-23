Local gardener gives planting advice with rain in forecast - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local gardener gives planting advice with rain in forecast

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

STERLING, OK (KSWO) - Spring is here and many people are starting their gardens across Texoma, but with rain in the forecast, one gardener let us know if it’s better to wait or plant now.

Nealis Bradshaw, who’s been gardening more than half his life, said he’s been busy planting because of the rain in the forecast.

"If you think it's going to rain plant the seeds," he said.

Bradshaw said now is the time to plant cold weather plants like cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, and broccoli. He said there is a risk of the garden getting flooded with too much rain and causing damage.

"When my hills should've dried out, we got five and a half inches of rain one night and it rotted over half of our potatoes,” Bradshaw said. “So, that's just all part of it. Hail, rain, drought, it's part of it."

While Bradshaw said it's the perfect time to plant cold weather plants, you should hold off on planting some of the favorites.

"Don't get excited about planting things like tomatoes, peppers, squash because we still haven't seen the last frost probably. The last frost date here is a lot of times April. A couple years ago, we had it in May."

 Bradshaw said don't be afraid whether it's asking someone with experience questions or just taking the seeds and planting them.

"A lot of people they think, well I don't know how to do this,” he said. “Well go out there, and put it in the ground. Don't worry about it and if it grows fine, if it doesn’t fine, you can always replant."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:41:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:23:54 GMT
    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools. (Source: Pixabay)A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools. (Source: Pixabay)

    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.

    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.

  • 'This just needs to stop': Hundreds of thousands decry guns

    'This just needs to stop': Hundreds of thousands decry guns

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:18:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:21:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:21:08 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    •   
Powered by Frankly