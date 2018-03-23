Chattanooga woman killed in Cotton County crash

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Chattanooga woman was killed in a pickup crash Friday in Cotton County.

Troopers say it happened about 15-miles west of Walters on County Road 1850. They say 23-year-old Madeline Jean Geis drove off the road, hit a bridge abutment and rolled the pickup a half time. The Medical Examiner says Geis died at the scene from massive injuries.

OHP says it's still not clear what time the crash happened Friday.

