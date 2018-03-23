54th annual Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

54th annual Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The 54th annual Lawton Home and Outdoor Living show kicked off on Friday night at the Great Plains Coliseum and hundreds of people came out to see what the more than 80 vendors have to offer.

People can see the home decor, remodeling ideas, and outdoor items. Coordinator Steve Taylor said this lets people get lots of ideas without having to go to multiple stores.

"You can see a lot of things all in one place. And that's one of the beauties of having this show is because you have all the vendors of different types of products or services they have and see them all in one location."

The show continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

