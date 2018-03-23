Sayre man killed in rollover crash

BECKHAM CO, OK (KSWO) - A man was killed Thursday night after rolling his pickup multiple times on a highway northwest of Sayre.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Cody Huckaby of Sayre was traveling south on State Highway 152 about seven miles north and 11 miles west of Sayre in Beckham County.

Troopers say it’s unknown why his truck left the roadway, but it went into a broadside slide, hit the ditch and rolled 4 times.

Huckaby was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP says Huckaby was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.