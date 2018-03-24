Over 80 area vendors at Home and Outdoor Living show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Over 80 different area vendors are showing off their home and outdoor living products this weekend at the Great Plains Coliseum.

It's all a part of the 54th annual Lawton Home and Outdoor Living show.



People can see new home decor, remodeling ideas and outdoor items.



This is Justin Noble, the owner of Noble Mechanical heating and air conditioning 5th year to be at the show.



He says it allows him to spend some time with the local customers and tell them more about their products and services that they may not know about.

"It gives us a hands up on other vendors that are not here at the home show because we can see the customers as they come in and it's no pressure," said Noble. "They come in, they get to look at the equipment and see what we have to offer, get brochures. They can take it home, study it and then make an educated decision when they go to purchase a heat and air system."



The show's coordinator says they love the convenience of the Home and Outdoor Living show. Friday night, there were hundreds that came out and took advantage of all of the vendors being in one place.

"As long as there's a call for bringing all of these vendors instead of having to drive from place to place to place and still have a call to be able to get them all into one location and be able to see a lot of them at one time in one weekend, that's just a time saver for folks because we all battle for time," said Steve Taylor, coordinator.



If you didn't get a chance to go to the show Saturday, you still have a chance Sunday. It will be open from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm.

