Over 80 area vendors at Home and Outdoor Living show - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Over 80 area vendors at Home and Outdoor Living show

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Over 80 different area vendors are showing off their home and outdoor living products this weekend at the Great Plains Coliseum.

It's all a part of the 54th annual Lawton Home and Outdoor Living show.

People can see new home decor, remodeling ideas and outdoor items.

This is Justin Noble, the owner of Noble Mechanical heating and air conditioning 5th year to be at the show.

He says it allows him to spend some time with the local customers and tell them more about their products and services that they may not know about.

"It gives us a hands up on other vendors that are not here at the home show because we can see the customers as they come in and it's no pressure," said Noble. "They come in, they get to look at the equipment and see what we have to offer, get brochures. They can take it home, study it and then make an educated decision when they go to purchase a heat and air system."

The show's coordinator says they love the convenience of the Home and Outdoor Living show. Friday night, there were hundreds that came out and took advantage of all of the vendors being in one place.

"As long as there's a call for bringing all of these vendors instead of having to drive from place to place to place and still have a call to be able to get them all into one location and be able to see a lot of them at one time in one weekend, that's just a time saver for folks because we all battle for time," said Steve Taylor, coordinator.

If you didn't get a chance to go to the show Saturday, you still have a chance Sunday. It will be open from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:41:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:23:54 GMT
    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools. (Source: Pixabay)A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools. (Source: Pixabay)

    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.

    A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks in what the superintendent says would be a last resort should an armed intruder burst into one of the schools.

  • 'This just needs to stop': Hundreds of thousands decry guns

    'This just needs to stop': Hundreds of thousands decry guns

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:18:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:21:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:21:08 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    •   
Powered by Frankly