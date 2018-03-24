Starlight Country Concert raises money for SW OK kids

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Newborns and sick children got the financial help they need to get and stay healthy in southwest Oklahoma on Saturday night. Hundreds packed the Hilton Garden Inn for the annual Starlight Country Concert. The attendees helped raise money for the Comanche County Memorial Hospital's Starlight Unit.
Their is a special fund set up to help get the best equipment and care for the children at the hospital. The Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation's board members were thankful to the attendees.
"This is the end of Spring Break and look at how many people are here this evening," Bridget Randle, CCMH Foundation board member said. "Everybody has come out. Everybody is here and part of it. We are so appreciative and thankful that everyone is participating in tonight's event."
The money raised pays for things like new and updated labor and delivery rooms, bed warmers for babies and cutting-edge technology that helps families in southwest Oklahoma.
Sunday, March 25 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:39:00 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-03-25 11:19:06 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.
Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-25 09:28:54 GMT
Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.
Saturday, March 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:08:24 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 5:08 AM EDT2018-03-25 09:08:52 GMT
(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...
Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.
Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.
Saturday, March 24 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:10:05 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 5:01 AM EDT2018-03-25 09:01:26 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.
Saturday, March 24 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:38:53 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 5:01 AM EDT2018-03-25 09:01:19 GMT
(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) shoots against Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) during the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta.
No. 11 seed Loyola is headed to the Final Four after beating No. 9 seed Kansas State 78-62 in the South Regional final.
No. 11 seed Loyola is headed to the Final Four after beating No. 9 seed Kansas State 78-62 in the South Regional final.