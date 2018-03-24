Starlight Country Concert raises money for SW OK kids

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Newborns and sick children got the financial help they need to get and stay healthy in southwest Oklahoma on Saturday night. Hundreds packed the Hilton Garden Inn for the annual Starlight Country Concert. The attendees helped raise money for the Comanche County Memorial Hospital's Starlight Unit.

Their is a special fund set up to help get the best equipment and care for the children at the hospital. The Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation's board members were thankful to the attendees.

"This is the end of Spring Break and look at how many people are here this evening," Bridget Randle, CCMH Foundation board member said. "Everybody has come out. Everybody is here and part of it. We are so appreciative and thankful that everyone is participating in tonight's event."

The money raised pays for things like new and updated labor and delivery rooms, bed warmers for babies and cutting-edge technology that helps families in southwest Oklahoma.

