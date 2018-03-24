Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 celebrated many firsts

From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.
