Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 celebrated many firsts

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56 celebrated a lot of firsts on Saturday night. This was their first ever awards banquet. They honored volunteers and women in leadership roles within their non-profit organization.

Disabled American Veterans provides a lifetime of support for veterans all over the U-S... And Chapter 56 in Lawton is just one of the thousands of chapters around the nation.

Apart from giving out the awards, they had guest speakers talk about leadership roles in the community.

Merline LeDay-Mauney, the first woman commander of Chapter 56, said it's important to recognize people who step up.

"They assist in so many ways by the fundraising events that we do," Meuney said. "By coming to the chapter, answering the phones, helping out with claims to get the service officers set up. They just do numerous things, and we want to appreciate them and we want to give them an award and let them how much we appreciate them."

Chapter 56 is located on 4704 Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard in Lawton. they are open Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a-m to 3 p-m and Wednesday from noon to 6. You can find more about the Oklahoma DAV chapters on their website.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.