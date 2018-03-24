Park Stomp wraps up end of Spring Break - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Park Stomp wraps up end of Spring Break

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Saturday night was the end of the second day of Park Stomp, a festival out in Medicine Park. Bands played all day in the outside concert stage starting at noon. The festival started Friday night, and it brought in quite a lot of visitors into the town for the last few days of Spring Break.

It also introduces Oklahomans to bands from out of state. Like Red Oak Ruse from Arkansas, who came to Park Stomp to share their music.

"I love Medicine Park. It's beautiful. It's my first time here, and everybody's is so polite," Jonathan Hagood of Red Oak Ruse said. "We've been very well taken care of here and a lot of our friends are here too so it's nice to see our friends."

Park Stomp continued into Sunday starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. They also have V-Dubs in the park going on as well. It's a popular car show almost exclusively for Volkswagens lovers. That show is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change

    Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-25 04:39:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-03-25 11:19:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

    From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:28 AM EDT2018-03-25 09:28:54 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next

    NCAA Latest: Michigan, Loyola in Final Four; bluebloods next

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:08:24 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 5:08 AM EDT2018-03-25 09:08:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...
    Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.
    Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.
    •   
Powered by Frankly