Park Stomp wraps up end of Spring Break

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Saturday night was the end of the second day of Park Stomp, a festival out in Medicine Park. Bands played all day in the outside concert stage starting at noon. The festival started Friday night, and it brought in quite a lot of visitors into the town for the last few days of Spring Break.

It also introduces Oklahomans to bands from out of state. Like Red Oak Ruse from Arkansas, who came to Park Stomp to share their music.

"I love Medicine Park. It's beautiful. It's my first time here, and everybody's is so polite," Jonathan Hagood of Red Oak Ruse said. "We've been very well taken care of here and a lot of our friends are here too so it's nice to see our friends."

Park Stomp continued into Sunday starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. They also have V-Dubs in the park going on as well. It's a popular car show almost exclusively for Volkswagens lovers. That show is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.!

