Park Stomp wraps up end of Spring Break

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Saturday night was the end of the second day of Park Stomp, a festival out in Medicine Park. Bands played all day in the outside concert stage starting at noon. The festival started Friday night, and it brought in quite a lot of visitors into the town for the last few days of Spring Break.
It also introduces Oklahomans to bands from out of state. Like Red Oak Ruse from Arkansas, who came to Park Stomp to share their music.
"I love Medicine Park. It's beautiful. It's my first time here, and everybody's is so polite," Jonathan Hagood of Red Oak Ruse said. "We've been very well taken care of here and a lot of our friends are here too so it's nice to see our friends."
Park Stomp continued into Sunday starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. They also have V-Dubs in the park going on as well. It's a popular car show almost exclusively for Volkswagens lovers. That show is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.!
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington m...
From Los Angeles to New York City and around the world, hundreds of thousands of teens and their supporters rallied Saturday to demand stricter gun controls to reduce gun violence.
Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.
(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...
Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.
(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) shoots against Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) during the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta.
No. 11 seed Loyola is headed to the Final Four after beating No. 9 seed Kansas State 78-62 in the South Regional final.
