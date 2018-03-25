BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in Lawton

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police have confirmed they are investigating an officer involved shooting on the south side of Lawton on Sunday. One suspect was shot. Lawton police say the suspect is in the hospital and is stable. The police officer was not hurt.

It happened just after midnight at the J.C. Kennedy Square, which is between Southwest Jefferson and Washington Avenue on Southwest 14th Street. Police say that entire area has been blocked off as of midnight.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

There is a 7NEWS crew heading out to the scene near Southwest 14th Street and Jefferson Avenue. We will give updates as we get them.

