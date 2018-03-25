OKC woman, children in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A woman from Oklahoma City and four children were all sent to the hospital following a crash in Jackson County. It happened around 11:30 Sunday morning on County Road 205 a mile and a half north of Altus.

Andrea Osborn was driving the SUV with four kids ages 5 to 14 inside. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said she was driving north and overcorrected causing the SUV to run off the road and roll onto its top.

All passengers and the driver were treated and released from the hospital except the 11 year old, who was later take to an Oklahoma City hospital with head and internal injuries.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.