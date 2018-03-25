Marietta man not found until morning after car crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Marietta man is at an Oklahoma City hospital with multiple injuries after he got into a crash overnight and was later discovered Sunday morning. It happened near Baseline Road and Southwest 82nd Street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they don't know when the crash happened, but the man was found by someone who owners property out in that area.

Jeffery Collins Taylor was going south on SW 82nd and did not stop at the stop sign. He then when off the road and hit an embankment. The pickup kept going and hit a metal building and then another embankment before going airborne. The pickup finally stopped in a pond that was about 4 feet deep.

The crash is still under investigation.

