OKC motorcyclist hurt in I-44 wreck

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma City motorcyclist is recovering from a crash on I-44 this weekend.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened just before 8 on Saturday night at mile marker 62, which is near Fletcher. They said Walter L Bannon was on a motorcycle traveling west when he tried to exit the highway at a high rate of speed. He hit a curb, went off the road and rolled once.

Bannon was taken to the hospital with arm and leg injuries.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.