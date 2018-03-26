UPDATE: Suspect identified in Saturday night's officer involved shooting in Lawton

Stormy Daniels has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN.
Stormy Daniels has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN.
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated...
It took six weeks but "Black Panther" has finally been unseated as the top film at the box office. The monsters vs. robots science-fiction sequel "Pacific Rim: Uprising" dethroned "Black Panther" with an estimated $28 million.
Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.
Celebrities at the Kids' Choice Awards have expressed support for the teenagers who rallied for gun control across the U.S.