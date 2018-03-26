UPDATE: Suspect identified in Saturday night's officer involved - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Suspect identified in Saturday night's officer involved shooting in Lawton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Steven Thompson has been identified as the suspect in Saturday's night shooting. (Source KSWO) Steven Thompson has been identified as the suspect in Saturday's night shooting. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has released more information on the officer involved shooting on Saturday night in Lawton.

According to the OSBI, an officer was responding to the 1800 block of Lee after hearing gunfire in the area. As the officer pulled up to a business, people outside were pointing at a vehicle which was speeding away from the scene. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle which pulled into the Goodwill Village West apartment complex in the 1400 block of SW Jefferson. The passenger in the vehicle ran from the scene and the officer chased on foot. The suspect, 27-year-old Steven Anthony Thompson, reportedly began to turn towards the officer with a gun in his hand. The officer fired at the suspect striking him twice. 

Thompson was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. 

The OSBI will submit the results of its investigation to the District Attorney's office and the DA will decide if the shooting was justified.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

