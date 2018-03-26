OHP: 2 die in Caddo County plane crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OHP: 2 die in Caddo County plane crash

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
CADDO COUNTY, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Caddo County late Sunday night. 

It happened after officials requested the pilot land at Clarence E. Page Airport in El Reno due to inclement weather.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the small aircraft went down between Hydro and Hinton. But troopers were unable to locate the plane until 7 a.m. Monday. 

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

