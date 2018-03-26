UPDATE: Fort Sill clears ordnance threat, city streets re-open

Police blocked an area of downtown Lawton after a possible unexploded ordnance device was found in the bed of this truck. (Source KSWO)

UPDATE: Lawton police tell us a Lawton resident found the ordnance and brought it to the police station, which began the whole ordeal.

The Fort Sill EOD team has cleared the ordnance from the area and Lawton police are opening up all of the roads in downtown Lawton.

The discovery of a possible unexploded ordnance device in the bed of a pickup near the Lawton police station caused an area of downtown Lawton to be blocked off on Monday.

The Lawton Police Department discovered the round around 4 p.m. on Monday. They cordoned off a small area but soon expanded the area out of extra precaution. They have now shut down an area on 4th Street from Gore to C Avenue and A Avenue from 2nd Street to 5th Street.

The Fort Sill EOD team has been called to the scene to assist with removal of the device.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

