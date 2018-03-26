Crime Stoppers of SWOK hosts Community Wide Neighborhood Watch - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crime Stoppers of SWOK hosts Community Wide Neighborhood Watch

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Representatives from all the neighborhood watches in Lawton met Monday night to network with leaders in the community and other neighborhood watches.

This was the 2nd annual Community Wide Neighborhood Watch hosted by Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma.

Besides hearing from City leaders and the chief of police, neighborhood watch members from all over the Lawton got to discuss issues in their neighborhoods, including what works best and what doesn't. 

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department says neighborhood watches are a very important asset for any city. 

"We can't always be everywhere and see everything at one time,” said Sgt. Jenkins, “So we need the help of the community. We want them to talk to us and communicate.  All the people that came out to represent their neighborhood or community watch, it's great. "

Sgt. Jenkins says if you'd like more information you can call the Lawton Police Department for a list of all the neighborhood watches and their contacts or check the LPD website.

