Texoma Idol winner advances on American Idol - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Texoma Idol winner advances on American Idol

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Texoma Idol winner Kourtney Smith made it to Hollywood and performed on American Idol Monday night where she made it through group rounds.

This was the first time anyone got to hear her sing on the show because her audition wasn't shown. She said singing in front of the judges was terrifying.

"I don't think I've ever done anything so scary in my life, but I think it was also very liberating because I was able to stand there and sing in front of people I didn't know that are legends and still be able to carry myself with poise and dignity," Smith said.

Smith sang 'And I'm Telling You' which she said was a big song to sing with nerves, but it went pretty well.

"I remember Lionel Richie going 'wow you sung that acapella. I'm amazed' and Luke Bryan told me 'you can sing better than all three of us combined' and I was just sitting there [shocked]. I couldn't believe they were saying these things about me," she said.

She was given the coveted golden ticket and went to Hollywood to continue competing. She said getting to know the other contestants was her favorite part.

"I love to meet people who love music as much as I do and who are devoted to it and want to grow in it," Smith said.

She is excited about the news of her making it to Hollywood finally coming out because many people in the area have been asking and showing their support.

"The love I received is just crazy, and it just warms my heart to know that there are good people in the world who really want to see me succeed,” Smith said. “They want to see me make it. Lawton is an amazing community, and I'm very thankful for them."

She and once Lawton resident, Thaddeus Johnson, made it through group rounds and will go to single rounds next. As for Rissa Watson of Apache, the journey on American Idol, unfortunately ended for her on Monday night.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:09:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:31:49 GMT
    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

  • Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:20:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:30:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.

    The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

    The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

  • Heineken 'Sometimes Lighter is Better' ad pulled over racism complaints

    Heineken 'Sometimes Lighter is Better' ad pulled over racism complaints

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 10:19:18 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 10:19:18 GMT
    An ad people found offensive was pulled Monday night. (Source: AP Graphics)An ad people found offensive was pulled Monday night. (Source: AP Graphics)

    In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter is Better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.

    In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter is Better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.

    •   
Powered by Frankly