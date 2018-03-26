Texoma Idol winner advances on American Idol

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Texoma Idol winner Kourtney Smith made it to Hollywood and performed on American Idol Monday night where she made it through group rounds.

This was the first time anyone got to hear her sing on the show because her audition wasn't shown. She said singing in front of the judges was terrifying.

"I don't think I've ever done anything so scary in my life, but I think it was also very liberating because I was able to stand there and sing in front of people I didn't know that are legends and still be able to carry myself with poise and dignity," Smith said.

Smith sang 'And I'm Telling You' which she said was a big song to sing with nerves, but it went pretty well.

"I remember Lionel Richie going 'wow you sung that acapella. I'm amazed' and Luke Bryan told me 'you can sing better than all three of us combined' and I was just sitting there [shocked]. I couldn't believe they were saying these things about me," she said.

She was given the coveted golden ticket and went to Hollywood to continue competing. She said getting to know the other contestants was her favorite part.

"I love to meet people who love music as much as I do and who are devoted to it and want to grow in it," Smith said.

She is excited about the news of her making it to Hollywood finally coming out because many people in the area have been asking and showing their support.

"The love I received is just crazy, and it just warms my heart to know that there are good people in the world who really want to see me succeed,” Smith said. “They want to see me make it. Lawton is an amazing community, and I'm very thankful for them."

She and once Lawton resident, Thaddeus Johnson, made it through group rounds and will go to single rounds next. As for Rissa Watson of Apache, the journey on American Idol, unfortunately ended for her on Monday night.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.