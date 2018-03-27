2 Oklahoma officers injured after car flips during chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma police officials say two officers are injured after their vehicle flipped during a chase.

KFOR-TV reports that Shawnee police were called to a construction business over two stolen vehicles on Sunday.

Two officers initiated a pursuit down a gravel road in Lincoln County after discovering one of the stolen vehicles. Their unit flipped over during the chase, leaving the officers with minor injuries. Police say the officers have been treated and released.

A police spokeswoman says the suspect has been identified as John Tooman. He was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, eluding a peace officer while endangering others and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Information from: KFOR-TV, http://www.kfor.com

