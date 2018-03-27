Lawton fire officials release identity of victims in fatal house - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton fire officials release identity of victims in fatal house fire

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Two people were pulled from a home after it caught fire a little after noon on Friday. (Source KSWO) Two people were pulled from a home after it caught fire a little after noon on Friday. (Source KSWO)

  • Also on KSWO.comMore>>

  • UPDATE: House fire claims two lives in south Lawton

    UPDATE: House fire claims two lives in south Lawton

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:31:55 GMT
    Two people were pulled from a home after it caught fire a little after noon on Friday. (Source KSWO)Two people were pulled from a home after it caught fire a little after noon on Friday. (Source KSWO)
    Two people were pulled from a home after it caught fire a little after noon on Friday. (Source KSWO)Two people were pulled from a home after it caught fire a little after noon on Friday. (Source KSWO)

    Two people are dead after a house caught fire around 12:45 on Friday afternoon

    Two people are dead after a house caught fire around 12:45 on Friday afternoon

LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The identities of two victims who died in a house fire in Lawton last week have been released.

Authorities say the two victims were 67-year-old William Alexander and 66- year-old Karmo King.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire which happened in the 4500 block of SW G Ave. 

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:45:11 GMT
    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau/CNN)Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau/CNN)

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

  • Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

    Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:19:58 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:40:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

  • How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-03-27 07:09:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:40:52 GMT
    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence elections. (Source: CNN/Facebook)

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.

    •   
Powered by Frankly