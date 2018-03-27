Lawton fire officials release identity of victims in fatal house fire

Two people are dead after a house caught fire around 12:45 on Friday afternoon
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.
Voters in Indiahoma will decide on a $430,000 school bond one week from today. If approved, it would pay for several upgrades to the high school gym as well as elementary and middle schools.
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.
