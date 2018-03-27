Lawton fire officials release identity of victims in fatal house fire

Two people are dead after a house caught fire around 12:45 on Friday afternoon

Two people are dead after a house caught fire around 12:45 on Friday afternoon

The identities of two victims who died in a house fire in Lawton last week have been released.

Authorities say the two victims were 67-year-old William Alexander and 66- year-old Karmo King.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire which happened in the 4500 block of SW G Ave.

