Indiahoma voters to decide on school bond - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Indiahoma voters to decide on school bond

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

INDIAHOMA, OK (RNN Texoma) -Voters in Indiahoma will decide on a $430,000 school bond one week from today. If approved, it would pay for several upgrades to the high school gym as well as elementary and middle schools.

Superintendent Deanna Voegeli said  getting this school bond passed is much needed. Upgrading and replacing the gym floor at the high school is at the top of the list.

"The gym floor was put down in the 70's so it's outlived its usefulness and it was glued right onto the concrete," said Voegeli.

 Voegeli  said it can be tough on athletes who use it.

"It's not safe for the knees, and the ankles like it should be and if we had just a little bit of an area there for the students between this floor and the news it would make it better for them health wise and safety wise," said Voegeli.

They also want to make improvements to the small bathrooms at the schools.

"We have tried to upgrade and renovate some of them like one a time in the summer but it takes some funding and they are in dire need of upgrading," said Voegeli.

Replacing the floor tiles in the bathrooms and hallways is also on the list. Any remaining money would be used to replace old HVAC units.

Voegeli said voters have always supported the district. They helped pass a school bond in 2006 and 2012, she's hoping they will continue to show it this year.

"It would be wonderful we could get things upgraded, it would be good for the kids it would be healthier and safer. The community support is wonderful they are always there when we need them," said Voegeli.

If approved residents would see a $13 dollar increase for every $100 dollars on their property taxes for one year. The following year the cost would decrease until the bond issue is paid off over a 10-year period.

The school has already sent home letters to parents about the bond. Over the next few days teachers will be contacting people in the community.
The vote is next Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:51:34 GMT
    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau/CNN)Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau/CNN)

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

  • Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites

    Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:05:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:41:49 GMT
    Authorities have charged a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., area. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities have charged a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., area. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C. area. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C. area. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.

    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.

  • Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

    Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:19:58 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:40:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    •   
Powered by Frankly