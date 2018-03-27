Indiahoma voters to decide on school bond

INDIAHOMA, OK (RNN Texoma) -Voters in Indiahoma will decide on a $430,000 school bond one week from today. If approved, it would pay for several upgrades to the high school gym as well as elementary and middle schools.

Superintendent Deanna Voegeli said getting this school bond passed is much needed. Upgrading and replacing the gym floor at the high school is at the top of the list.

"The gym floor was put down in the 70's so it's outlived its usefulness and it was glued right onto the concrete," said Voegeli.

Voegeli said it can be tough on athletes who use it.

"It's not safe for the knees, and the ankles like it should be and if we had just a little bit of an area there for the students between this floor and the news it would make it better for them health wise and safety wise," said Voegeli.

They also want to make improvements to the small bathrooms at the schools.

"We have tried to upgrade and renovate some of them like one a time in the summer but it takes some funding and they are in dire need of upgrading," said Voegeli.

Replacing the floor tiles in the bathrooms and hallways is also on the list. Any remaining money would be used to replace old HVAC units.

Voegeli said voters have always supported the district. They helped pass a school bond in 2006 and 2012, she's hoping they will continue to show it this year.

"It would be wonderful we could get things upgraded, it would be good for the kids it would be healthier and safer. The community support is wonderful they are always there when we need them," said Voegeli.

If approved residents would see a $13 dollar increase for every $100 dollars on their property taxes for one year. The following year the cost would decrease until the bond issue is paid off over a 10-year period.

The school has already sent home letters to parents about the bond. Over the next few days teachers will be contacting people in the community.

The vote is next Tuesday.

