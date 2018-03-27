SE Oklahoma woman dies after flood waters sweep her downstream - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SE Oklahoma woman dies after flood waters sweep her downstream

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source RNN Source RNN
COLEMAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

An Oklahoma woman was killed after she was swept away in flood waters in the southeast part of the state.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Lutreca Bates drove her car into high water about 1.5 miles west of Coleman, Oklahoma. Officials said her vehicle stalled and she was initially able to safely exit her vehicle. She and her brother came back about two hours later to retrieve the vehicle. They said she walked into the water and was swept downstream. 

It took emergency personnel about 2 hours to locate and recover her body about 150 yards from where she was last seen.  

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Decision to add citizenship question to census draws protest

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:51:34 GMT
    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau/CNN)Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau/CNN)

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

  • Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites

    Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:05:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:41:49 GMT
    Authorities have charged a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., area. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities have charged a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., area. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C. area. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C. area. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.

    A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.

  • Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

    Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:19:58 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:40:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Jan. 4, 2010, file photo shows an historic marker on Wall Street in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.

    •   
Powered by Frankly