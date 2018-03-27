SE Oklahoma woman dies after flood waters sweep her downstream

Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.
A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.
A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.
Community leaders are gearing up for the National Day Prayer, and are encouraging businesses and families to take part.
Community leaders are gearing up for the National Day Prayer, and are encouraging businesses and families to take part.