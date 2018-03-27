SE Oklahoma woman dies after flood waters sweep her downstream

An Oklahoma woman was killed after she was swept away in flood waters in the southeast part of the state.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Lutreca Bates drove her car into high water about 1.5 miles west of Coleman, Oklahoma. Officials said her vehicle stalled and she was initially able to safely exit her vehicle. She and her brother came back about two hours later to retrieve the vehicle. They said she walked into the water and was swept downstream.

It took emergency personnel about 2 hours to locate and recover her body about 150 yards from where she was last seen.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.