Lawton police investigating peeping incident

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police officers are investigating a peeping Tom incident that happened at the Regency Apartments on northwest Mission Boulevard.

A woman who lives in these apartments said she had just gotten out of the shower when she noticed a phone facing her living room window that looked like it was recording her. Once she saw the phone, she told police that she quickly shut the blinds and called 911.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, with the Lawton Police Department, said the department doesn't see peeping incidents often, but they want people to be aware when something like this happens so they don't fall, victim, too.

"It's very scary and uneasy having to see something like this in our reports and going on in our community,” Jenkins said. “So, having somebody report this kind of issue puts is on alert. We want to make sure our citizens in our community are safe."

He said there are a few things you can do to help prevent this from happening to you. Jenkins suggests locking doors, closing windows and setting your alarms if you have them.

"Always just be cautious even if you're outside going to check your mailbox or leaving for work,” he said. “If you see something out of the ordinary give us a call."

The victim in this case never saw anyone controlling the phone, but police are trying to find whoever did this.

