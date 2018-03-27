Lawton City Council approves city code clarifications

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton City Council approved changes to the city code that were brought up by concerned citizens. Two items on the city's agenda permitted biking on Lawton sidewalks, removed a section about impounding bicycles, and created hours for registered door-to-door salespersons.

Lawton's Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said a father called him asking if his son could ride his bike on the sidewalk because the city code does not state if that's okay. Rogalski said in many parts of the code it is implied that sidewalk bicycling is okay. They also approved removing the part of the code talking about impounding bikes. The city does not require a registration for bikes anymore, so they do not impound them.

Then the council approved adding hours of operation for door-to-door salespersons in the city. A citizen called and asked if that was on the books. It was not, so the city created the 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours for the salespersons. Councilman Dwight Tanner made a motion to amend the hours to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. because of daylight savings. He didn't like the idea of a salesperson knocking on the door in the darker, winter months. Councilman Caleb Davis made a substitute motion to approve the hours as the city recommended and it passed 6 to 2.

The next Lawton City Council meeting will be April 10 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

