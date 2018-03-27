National Day of Prayer participation in Lawton encouraged - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

National Day of Prayer participation in Lawton encouraged

[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Community leaders are gearing up for the National Day of Prayer, and are encouraging businesses and families to take part. The National Day of Prayer is May 3rd this year. Last year, Lawton City Hall was where they set up the headquarters for prayer.

Michael Collins with United in Christ Discipleship International said they want to get a lot of people sending up prayers to help the community.

"Whether it's concerning arts and entertainment, whether it's concerning business and the economical system we have here in Lawton Fort Sill, or the colleges and schools. Praying over our schools," Collins said. "It's important for all of us to come together and pray the same thing on the same day."

If you want to participate or help with the day of prayer you can attend their next community planning meeting on April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Salt Cellar in Lawton.

