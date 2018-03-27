National Day of Prayer participation in Lawton encouraged

U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.
Rattlesnake festivals in southwest Oklahoma are weeks away, and hunters are busy rounding the snakes up.
Rattlesnake festivals in southwest Oklahoma are weeks away, and hunters are busy rounding the snakes up.