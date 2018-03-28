Southwest Oklahoma Scholastic Shooting Sports Program kicks off Regional tournament Thursday

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, OK (KSWO) -Some area high schools FFA Sporting Clay shooting teams are heading to regional's.

Altus, Blair, Cache and Duke are a few of the many that are competing at the Duncan Gun Club Thursday. It is all a part of the Oklahoma Scholastic Shooting Sports Program.

The goal is to give kids a fun, safe environment to participate in shooting sports and reconnect them with the outdoors. Some of the students say this teaches them safety, responsibility and even raises their self-esteem. Only 16 teams from across Oklahoma will advance to state.The Altus FFA shooting team are the reigning state champions. Teams that win will also receive money through the MidwayUSA Foundation that goes back to support the schools program.

7News wishes all of the Southwest Oklahoma teams good luck on Thursday.

