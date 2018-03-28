Local group sends encouragement to survivors of Florida school shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A box of decorated rocks recently sent to Florida for students affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month has arrived.
"Lawton Rocks" sent them to Lisa Goel, a mother of a student who goes to the school where the shooting happened. She had wrote about the loss and difficult time her daughters and all the students at the school are going through. So members of the group Lawton Rocks decided to reach out to her, by sending her some rocks with encouraging things painted on them.
She posted pictures of the rocks, which arrived Monday, on Facebook. She says her oldest daughter lost several of her friends in the shooting, and she wanted to thank Lawton Rocks for thinking of them and putting smiles on their faces.
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.
Reeling from its worst privacy crisis in years and readying for tighter European regulations, Facebook is giving its privacy tools a makeover in an attempt to make them easier to find and use.