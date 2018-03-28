Local group sends encouragement to survivors of Florida school shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A box of decorated rocks recently sent to Florida for students affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month has arrived.



"Lawton Rocks" sent them to Lisa Goel, a mother of a student who goes to the school where the shooting happened. She had wrote about the loss and difficult time her daughters and all the students at the school are going through. So members of the group Lawton Rocks decided to reach out to her, by sending her some rocks with encouraging things painted on them.



She posted pictures of the rocks, which arrived Monday, on Facebook.

She says her oldest daughter lost several of her friends in the shooting, and she wanted to thank Lawton Rocks for thinking of them and putting smiles on their faces.

