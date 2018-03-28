Motorist fatally shot while driving in southeastern Oklahoma

HARTSHORNE, Okla. (AP) - Police in southeastern Oklahoma say a 19-year-old motorist has been fatally shot inside his vehicle.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Timothy Brown died Tuesday after being shot outside his home in Hartshorne.

Witnesses told investigators that Brown was shot as he drove his SUV on the street in front of his home. The OSBI says passengers in the vehicle pulled Brown out and took him inside his house, where he died.

Investigators say they are processing evidence at the scene and interviewing witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

