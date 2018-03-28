Shooting victim shows up at Lawton hospital, nearby home taped o - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Shooting victim shows up at Lawton hospital, nearby home taped off

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A shooting victim showed up at a Lawton hospital on Wednesday but officials say he is not being very cooperative.

According to Lawton police, a victim walked into Southwestern Medical Center around 2 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. No details were released about the wound or the identity of the victim. Officials did say the victim was refusing to work with authorities who were attempting to investigate the situation in the beginning. Eventually, the victim gave police an address to a home near 61st and Summit. Police are now at the home and have roped off the area with crime scene tape.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

We are working to gather more information. You can count on us to keep you updated.

