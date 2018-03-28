FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Connor Kern

"Connor is one of those rare students that's good at everything," says Central High School Ag Teacher, RJ Curry.

That statement is evident based on the awards Connor has earned in FFA. This Central High School Senior is the two-time state champion in livestock judging. In fact, his success in judging took him to Scotland, Minnesota, Nebraska and Colorado. But his achievements go far beyond his awards.

"I was a page for Chris Kidd at the state capitol," Kern said. "I was Cotton Electric Representative for DC, so I was an essay and speech finalist. I was the Central District and Waurika PI speech finalist and state finalist."

Connor also plays a large part in his community, volunteering with the food bank and coat drives, also Christmas caroling when it comes time. But he knows his way around the ranch, taking care of his commercial cattle and hay business.

Over the summer, Connor and his brother will harvest about 600 round bales, feed some during the winter, and sell the rest. Connor was born and raised in agriculture, but he says FFA has given him the voice for his chapter and the farming and ranching community.

"It's a humbling experience to be one of those few delegates that can truly speak up for all that FFA represents," Kern said.

Kern will graduate this May and head to Texas. He's going to South Plains College near Lubbock on a livestock judging scholarship. From there, he'll attend Texas A&M in hopes of becoming a veterinarian.