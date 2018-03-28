OK Senate passes education funding bill - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK Senate passes education funding bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - After weeks of work to come up with legislation to fund teacher pay raises -- and just five days out from a planned statewide teacher walkout -- the Oklahoma Senate has voted to approve a sweeping tax hike bill to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into education.

The Senate voted on House Bill 1010xx Wednesday evening, narrowly giving it the three-fourth's majority needed to pass. 

The House already approved the package, which is designed to generate about 450-million-dollars for teacher raises and other spending. Lawmakers say the package would fund a $6,100, or 16 percent, pay raise on average for Oklahoma teachers.

The bill now heads to Governor Mary Fallin, who says she intends to sign it.

Oklahoma Education Association president Alicia Priest released a statement after the bill's passage:

“The passage of HB1010xx is a truly historic moment in Oklahoma. This movement, fueled by the courageous acts of teachers, parents, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, custodians, and community members has forced this legislature to finally act. This historic investment of half a billion dollars will benefit a generation of Oklahoma students and will be felt in every community across this state. While this is major progress, this investment alone will not undo a decade of neglect. Lawmakers have left funding on the table that could be used immediately to help Oklahoma students. There is still work to do to get this legislature to invest more in our classrooms. That work will continue Monday when educators descend on the Capitol.” 

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-03-29 07:52:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

  • Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:30:45 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-03-29 07:25:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:32:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    •   
Powered by Frankly