OK Senate passes education funding bill

Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.
Teachers, retired educators, students, and community members joined together for the ‘Rally on Gore’ Wednesday night at Sheridan Rd. and Gore Blvd.
Teachers, retired educators, students, and community members joined together for the ‘Rally on Gore’ Wednesday night at Sheridan Rd. and Gore Blvd.