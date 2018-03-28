A rally to support teachers held in Marlow - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

A rally to support teachers held in Marlow

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) - Over 100 students, teachers and parents lined the street in support of the upcoming teacher walkout in Marlow Wednesday afternoon.

The educators there said they were willing to do whatever it takes to get much needed funding for their classrooms.

Terrie Keck, a first grade teacher, says "I've been in education 40 years.  I've seen it come and go. Now in the past ten years I haven't had a raise. Everyone says it’s about a raise -- but it’s not. Now I've used this one today: a crayon box has all the supplies you need in it. If it’s broken, how you gonna’ fix it? And sometimes we don't have the tools we need to fix that crayon box. The crayon box is our schools -- and it needs to be fixed."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-03-29 07:52:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

  • Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:30:45 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-03-29 07:25:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:32:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    •   
Powered by Frankly