Lawton native named Oklahoma Farm Bureau executive director

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau has appointed a Lawton native and Cameron University graduate to serve as its new executive director.

Thad Doye will oversee the day-to-day operations of the bureau, which is the state's largest general farm organization. Doye was chosen after a nationwide search and selected for his decades of experience as a Comanche County farmer and rancher. Doye has a history with the Bureau, working with the organization since 1998, working up the ranks until 2017, when he was appointed to the position of interim director.

