Lawton native named Oklahoma Farm Bureau executive director - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton native named Oklahoma Farm Bureau executive director

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Thad Doye/Oklahoma Farm Bureau) (Thad Doye/Oklahoma Farm Bureau)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau has appointed a Lawton native and Cameron University graduate to serve as its new executive director.

Thad Doye will oversee the day-to-day operations of the bureau, which is the state's largest general farm organization. Doye was chosen after a nationwide search and selected for his decades of experience as a Comanche County farmer and rancher. Doye has a history with the Bureau, working with the organization since 1998, working up the ranks until 2017, when he was appointed to the position of interim director.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-03-29 07:52:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

  • Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:30:45 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-03-29 07:25:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress about the company’s privacy pra...

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:32:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    •   
Powered by Frankly