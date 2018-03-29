Duncan duo arrested on drug trafficking charges - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan duo arrested on drug trafficking charges

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Howard Timken and Stephanie Wynn were arrested after a drug investigation by Stephens County officials. (Source Stephens County Jail) Howard Timken and Stephanie Wynn were arrested after a drug investigation by Stephens County officials. (Source Stephens County Jail)
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Duncan pair has been arrested after allegedly being involved in drug trafficking operations in Stephens County.

According to court documents, Howard Timken was arrested on March 22 after an investigation showed he was involved in trafficking drugs, including meth. Officers spotted Timken in his car and attempted to pull him over, he ran from police before being taken into custody. At the time, officers allegedly found over 20 grams of meth in the vehicle he was driving.

After his arrest, authorities continued to monitor his communications with his girlfriend, 29-year-old Stephanie Wynn. In phone calls from jail, Timken and Wynn were reportedly overheard talking about large amounts of money and drug sales.

On March 27, officials obtained a search warrant for a hotel room connected to Wynn. Inside that room, they found meth and evidence of large deposit into a bank account. They then executed a search warrant on the home of Wynn's mother. They located thousands of dollars in cash and information connecting Wynn and Timken's operation to a local storage facility. After searching that facility, they found a half pound of meth, heroin, marijuana and firearms.

Wynn was taken into custody and is being held in the Stephens County Jail. She is facing five drug-related felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. Her bond has been set at $500,000.

Timken is also facing nine charges related to drug trafficking and running from police. His bond has been set at $1 million.

