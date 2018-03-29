2018 Lawton Police Department's Citizens Police Academy graduati - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2018 Lawton Police Department's Citizens Police Academy graduation

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department's Citizens Police Academy class of 2018 celebrated their graduation Thursday night at the Great Plains Technology Center.

Twenty-five people graduated the 13-week course, receiving their certificates and getting to enjoy cake with their fellow classmates and instructors.

According to Sgt. Stephanie Crawford, with LPD’s Community Oriented Policing Division says, "It is an awesome way to communicate with citizens and vice versa for citizens to build bridges between the police department and the community to see what the police department does--it's not like TV--it's a way for them to come and learn from each other.”

If you'd like to sign up for the next citizens police academy you can do so by picking up an application at the Lawton police department or training division. You must be a Lawton resident, at least 18 and have no felony convictions.

