Geronimo and Velma teachers won't participate in walkout; Cache - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Geronimo and Velma teachers won't participate in walkout; Cache only 1 day

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - At least three local school districts say they are stepping back from teacher walkout plans.
 
In a statement on Facebook, Geronimo school officials said teachers agreed not to participate in the statewide protest. They say they will be in school all of next week with no interruptions, and will continue to hold classes regularly.

Velma-Alma Public School Superintendent Raymond Rice notified parents that an overwhelming majority of his staff did not want a work stoppage, so classes will be held next week as scheduled.

Cache High School announced that they would only close their doors on Monday April 2nd. They say that classes, bus schedules and pickup times would go back to normal operations on Tuesday, April 3.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Kentucky officer killed; suspected shooter killed in Tennessee

    Kentucky officer killed; suspected shooter killed in Tennessee

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:16:32 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-03-30 08:08:55 GMT
    James Kennith Decoursey, suspected of killing an off-duty officer in Kentucky, was shot and killed by law enforcement early Friday. (Source: Hopkinsville PD)James Kennith Decoursey, suspected of killing an off-duty officer in Kentucky, was shot and killed by law enforcement early Friday. (Source: Hopkinsville PD)

    The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.

    The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.

  • CA cliff crash: Family home searched

    CA cliff crash: Family home searched

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:47 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:47:15 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:52:38 GMT
    The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred. (Source: KOIN/CNN)The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred. (Source: KOIN/CNN)

    The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.

    The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.

  • Stanton, Davidson tee off, opening day turns into HR derby

    Stanton, Davidson tee off, opening day turns into HR derby

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-30 01:22:23 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:45:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

    The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.

    The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.

    •   
Powered by Frankly