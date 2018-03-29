Geronimo and Velma teachers won't participate in walkout; Cache only 1 day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - At least three local school districts say they are stepping back from teacher walkout plans.



In a statement on Facebook, Geronimo school officials said teachers agreed not to participate in the statewide protest. They say they will be in school all of next week with no interruptions, and will continue to hold classes regularly.

Velma-Alma Public School Superintendent Raymond Rice notified parents that an overwhelming majority of his staff did not want a work stoppage, so classes will be held next week as scheduled.

Cache High School announced that they would only close their doors on Monday April 2nd. They say that classes, bus schedules and pickup times would go back to normal operations on Tuesday, April 3.

