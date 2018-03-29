PSO donates to MacArthur High School's robotics team - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PSO donates to MacArthur High School's robotics team

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - MacArthur High School's robotics team has been awarded a special grant to support their exploration of the world of science and technology.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma gave them just over $1,300. The MHS team was one of 26 recipients across the state. The grants are distributed as a part of a program to support education in STEM - or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math -- fields. PSO says they hope the grant will help the students in their endeavors -- and encourage them to continue their studies in STEM after graduation.

