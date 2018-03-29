Arvest Bank packs meals for One Million Meals Initiative

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma held a party Thursday for a good cause. It was to pack 15-thousand meals for those in need.

The initiative was part of Arvest's One Million Meals initiative.

Over 100 Arvest associates packed healthy meals complete with rice, protein, vegetables, and vitamins.

They also got a chance to bust a dance move in between packing.

organizers say the event is all about fighting hunger in the community.

Lindsay Roman, the event coordinator adds, "There are 15.6 million Americans that go without food during the year and Oklahoma is ranked 8 in the states."

The meals packed on Thursday will be donated to five local organizations including; Lawton Food Bank, Duncan Christians Concerned, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Community Food Bank, and Walters Food 4 Kids.

