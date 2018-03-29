United Way of Stephens County meets fundraising campaign goal - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

United Way of Stephens County meets fundraising campaign goal

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Thanks to the help of a giving community, the United Way of Stephens County was able to meet 100 percent of its fundraising goal.

The organization announced Thursday that it reached the $325,000 goal of its fundraising campaign. The money raised will go to the group's 14 partner agencies including Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Gabriel's House Academy, and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma. Officials consider this goal a real milestone, and are grateful for the widespread support of Stephens County residents.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

