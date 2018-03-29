AUSA hosts mentor meeting event - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

AUSA hosts mentor meeting event

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Fort Sill chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army held a special event to connect young leaders with the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

Fort Sill officials worked with the AUSA to host the  event, allowing members of Young Professionals Lawton to meet with several area business leaders and community members.

Mentors met with attendees in brief, minute-long sessions, passing along key lessons and experiences to the next generation of area leaders.


"There are kind of three components to these, AUSA Vice President of Membership and Meetings Patricia McQuistion explained. There's a networking component, a social component, and an opportunity to listen to folks who have had success. "

AUSA has hosted many mentorship events at several chapters across the country all aimed at better preparing young leaders to step up and make a change.

