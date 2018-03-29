Assisted living center honors veteran residents - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Assisted living center honors veteran residents

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A ceremony recognizing veteran residents at a Lawton retirement facility was held Thursday evening.

Veterans at the Brentwood Assisted Living Facility were honored with a special Veterans Wall.

The wall was built to display photographs of current and past residents who served in the military.

As Ginger Veal with Aspire Hospice explained, the wall was mean to honor those who have served, and preserve their memory for years to come.

It leaves a legacy, to be honest with you, for their families who came before them and will come in the future, she said, and anyone that comes through here is going to stop and look at that wall and probably tell a story.

Veal said this was the first wall they've put up in Lawton and they're hoping to add more.

