New details released in west Lawton shooting incident from Wednesday

The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.
As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday will be the official first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
The teacher walkout planned for Monday could cause Cameron University student teachers to miss time teaching in the classroom before they graduate in May.
