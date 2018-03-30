New details released in west Lawton shooting incident from Wednesday

More information has been released in connection to a shooting which happened on Summit earlier this week. (Source KSWO)

New information has been released in connection with an incident which happened on Wednesday on the west side of Lawton.

On Wednesday, a man who had suffered a gunshot wound showed up to Southwestern Medical Center around 2 p.m. Police were called to the hospital where they made contact with the victim and say he was not being cooperative with their investigation in the beginning.

According to a police report, officers located the victim's vehicle in the parking lot and were able to confirm his identity and his address after the man allegedly gave them false information. Officers were dispatch to the home located in the 6100 block of SW Summit. When they arrived, they confirmed that the house was a crime scene and they blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

The report states that the victim eventually told detectives who were interviewing him that the shooting had occurred at the home. He said he came home and went inside when an unknown male came out of a bedroom and started shooting at him. He reportedly told officers he had run out of the house and drove himself to the hospital. When asked by detectives if he knew he had been shot before leaving the house, the report says the victim said he was not aware that he had been shot.

Officers searched his car and his home but have not said what, if anything, was found during those searches.

