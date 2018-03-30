Altus police investigating armed robbery on Friday morning - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus police investigating armed robbery on Friday morning

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Altus police investigating armed robbery on Friday morning.
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Altus police are investigating an armed robbery at the Loves Country store on N. Main.

According to police, a man came into the store around 3 a.m. Friday armed with a knife. The clerk told police the man was wearing gloves and had his face covered. He was able to escape on foot with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Police are planning to review surveillance video in an attempt to gather information on the suspect.

If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS. As always, you can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

