LPD investigating after man was stabbed on Thursday night

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a man claimed he was stabbed before being robbed.

Police responded to the 2000 block of NW Lindy on Thursday night for a robbery. When they arrived, they found the resident laying on the ground and he appeared to have been stabbed. According to a police report, the resident said he had answered his door around 10:30 Thursday evening when an unknown man who was standing there stabbed him and walked into his apartment. The victim said the man did not say anything but he believed he had stolen his vehicle along with other personal items.

The victim was transported to the hospital, his current condition is unknown.

Police have not said if they have any leads in the case.

