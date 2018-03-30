TEACHER WALKOUT: What schools are doing - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TEACHER WALKOUT: What schools are doing

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
(KSWO) -

As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday was the first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill on March 29 which they say will provide an estimated $450 million for teacher pay raises and increased spending for education across the state. While some are happy about the steps taken by the House and Senate, many across the state say it is still not enough and are angry that some of the funding, specifically nearly $50 million from the proposed hotel/motel tax, has already been repealed by legislators. 

Many other districts will be closed in support of teachers and personnel but, there are some schools which will still be in session.

We have created a list of what schools have announced and will update this list as more information is gathered.

IN SESSION:

  • Frederick- Open Wednesday
  • Velma- Alma- All week

OUT OF SESSION:

  • Duncan - Closed Rest of the Week
  • Flower Mound - Closed Wednesday
  • Comanche - All week
  • Altus - Closed Wednesday
  • Geronimo - Closed Wednesday
  • Elgin - Closed Wednesday
  • Walters - Closed Wednesday

We will be live across Southwest Oklahoma and in Oklahoma City to cover the teacher walkout. 

You can count on us for the latest developments.

  APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

