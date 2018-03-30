TEACHER WALKOUT: What schools are doing

Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
Police in San Bruno, CA, are responding to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters.?
As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday will be the official first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.
Freezing temperatures overnight
