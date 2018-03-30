TEACHER WALKOUT: What schools are doing on Monday - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TEACHER WALKOUT: What schools are doing on Monday

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday will be the official first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill earlier this week which they say will provide an estimated $450 million for teacher pay raises and increased spending for education across the state. While some are happy about the steps taken by the House and Senate, many across the state say it is still not enough and are angry that some of the funding, specifically nearly $50 million from the proposed hotel/motel tax, has already been repealed by legislators. 

On Monday, some districts were already set to be out of school in observance of Easter. Many other districts will be closed in support of teachers and personnel but, there are some schools which will still be in session.

We have created a list of what schools have announced and will update this list as more information is gathered.

IN SESSION:

  • Geronimo
  • Velma-Alma
  • Fletcher
  • Walters

OUT OF SESSION:

  • Lawton - Closed Monday for Easter, further plans will be decided Monday night
  • Duncan - Closed. will decide day-to-day
  • Central High - Closed
  • Elgin - Closed at least Monday and Tuesday
  • Altus - Closed Monday
  • Cache - Closed Monday, will resume Tuesday as normal
  • Apache - Closed Monday, will resume Tuesday
  • Marlow - Closed, will resume Tuesday

We will be live across Southwest Oklahoma and in Oklahoma City on Monday to cover the teacher walkout. 

You can count on us for the latest developments.

