TEACHER WALKOUT: What schools are doing on Monday

As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday will be the official first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill earlier this week which they say will provide an estimated $450 million for teacher pay raises and increased spending for education across the state. While some are happy about the steps taken by the House and Senate, many across the state say it is still not enough and are angry that some of the funding, specifically nearly $50 million from the proposed hotel/motel tax, has already been repealed by legislators.

On Monday, some districts were already set to be out of school in observance of Easter. Many other districts will be closed in support of teachers and personnel but, there are some schools which will still be in session.

IN SESSION:

Geronimo

Velma-Alma

Fletcher

Walters

OUT OF SESSION:

Lawton - Closed Monday for Easter, further plans will be decided Monday night

Duncan - Closed. will decide day-to-day

Central High - Closed

Elgin - Closed at least Monday and Tuesday

Altus - Closed Monday

Cache - Closed Monday, will resume Tuesday as normal

Apache - Closed Monday, will resume Tuesday

Marlow - Closed, will resume Tuesday

