TEACHER WALKOUT: What schools are doing on Tuesday

As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday was the first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill on March 29 which they say will provide an estimated $450 million for teacher pay raises and increased spending for education across the state. While some are happy about the steps taken by the House and Senate, many across the state say it is still not enough and are angry that some of the funding, specifically nearly $50 million from the proposed hotel/motel tax, has already been repealed by legislators.

Many other districts will be closed in support of teachers and personnel but, there are some schools which will still be in session.

We have created a list of what schools have announced and will update this list as more information is gathered.

IN SESSION:

Velma-Alma

Fletcher

Frederick

Apache

OUT OF SESSION:

Lawton - Closed Tuesday

Duncan - Closed Tuesday

Elgin - Closed Tuesday

Cache - Closed Tuesday

Walters - Closed Tuesday

Geronimo - Closed Tuesday

Flower Mound - Closed Tuesday & Wednesday

Sterling - Closed Tuesday

Anadarko - Closed Tuesday

Central High - Closed Tuesday

Marlow - Closed Tuesday

Indiahoma - Closed Tuesday

Empire - Closed Tuesday

We will be live across Southwest Oklahoma and in Oklahoma City to cover the teacher walkout.

You can count on us for the latest developments.

