TEACHER WALKOUT: What schools are doing on Tuesday

Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.
Officials with Altus Public Schools and the Great Plains Technology Center have announced their plans for day two of the teacher walkout.
The study found that infants who were given antibiotics were more than twice as likely to develop asthma, among other findings.
