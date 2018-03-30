Walkout could impact student teachers

There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Nearly 3 years after flooding damaged part of the Lake Lawtonka dam, the repairs are scheduled to start this summer.
The Lawton Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit where speeds reportedly reached nearly 100 mph through south Lawton.
As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday will be the official first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.
