Walters resident receives state honor

A Walters native is being recognized for his agricultural work with an award from the state capitol.

Jimmy Kinder of Walters will be awarded the Governor's Agriculture Environmental Stewardship Award.

The award honors Oklahomans who innovate agricultural practices while staying dedicated to conserving the state's natural resources.

Kinder's practices include no-tillage cropping, crop rotation and stocker cattle grazing -- and his production system has made him an inspiration to other farmers and ranchers.

He has also been a staple in the farming community, serving in leading positions in the Oklahoma Farm Bureau for decades.

He will receive his award in a special ceremony in April.

