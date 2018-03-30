Suspect leads Lawton police on high speed pursuit through town - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect leads Lawton police on high speed pursuit through town

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Here is the scene at the end of the chase which lasted about 15 minutes through multiple neighborhoods in Lawton. (Source KSWO) Here is the scene at the end of the chase which lasted about 15 minutes through multiple neighborhoods in Lawton. (Source KSWO)

The Lawton Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit where speeds reportedly reached nearly 100 mph through south Lawton.

The chase started near 17th and Jessie L Davenport around 5 p.m.

The driver led police to Gore Blvd. and to neighborhoods around Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Cameron University. Police were finally able to take two suspects into custody near Jessie L. Davenport and Tennessee in Southwest Lawton. 

We are working to get more information on why the pair were running.

You can count on us for updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Could enemies target undersea cables that link the world?

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:51:46 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-03-31 00:26:24 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-03-31 00:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

  • Lake Lawtonka dam repairs to start this summer

    Lake Lawtonka dam repairs to start this summer

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:56 PM EDT2018-03-30 23:56:29 GMT
    Lake Lawtonka dam will get repaired starting in June 2018. (Source KSWO)Lake Lawtonka dam will get repaired starting in June 2018. (Source KSWO)
    Lake Lawtonka dam will get repaired starting in June 2018. (Source KSWO)Lake Lawtonka dam will get repaired starting in June 2018. (Source KSWO)

    Nearly 3 years after flooding damaged part of the Lake Lawtonka dam, the repairs are scheduled to start this summer.

    Nearly 3 years after flooding damaged part of the Lake Lawtonka dam, the repairs are scheduled to start this summer.

    •   
Powered by Frankly