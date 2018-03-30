Suspect leads Lawton police on high speed pursuit through town

Here is the scene at the end of the chase which lasted about 15 minutes through multiple neighborhoods in Lawton. (Source KSWO)

The Lawton Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit where speeds reportedly reached nearly 100 mph through south Lawton.

The chase started near 17th and Jessie L Davenport around 5 p.m.

The driver led police to Gore Blvd. and to neighborhoods around Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Cameron University. Police were finally able to take two suspects into custody near Jessie L. Davenport and Tennessee in Southwest Lawton.

