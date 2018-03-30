Lake Lawtonka dam repairs to start this summer

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.
The teacher walkout planned for Monday could cause Cameron University student teachers to miss time teaching in the classroom before they graduate in May.
The teacher walkout planned for Monday could cause Cameron University student teachers to miss time teaching in the classroom before they graduate in May.
A Chinese space station will likely crash to earth this weekend, but the odds of it hitting anybody are substantially longer than winning the lottery.
A Chinese space station will likely crash to earth this weekend, but the odds of it hitting anybody are substantially longer than winning the lottery.
Nearly 3 years after flooding damaged part of the Lake Lawtonka dam, the repairs are scheduled to start this summer.
Nearly 3 years after flooding damaged part of the Lake Lawtonka dam, the repairs are scheduled to start this summer.